Report: Robert Quinn visiting Saints on Monday

Coach Sean Payton and General Manager Mickey Loomis won’t be in New Orleans, but Robert Quinn will.

The Dolphins defensive end is visiting the Saints on Monday, Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

Quinn, who is on the trade block, visited the Cowboys last week. Dallas remains interested in dealing for him.

Miami is willing to consider paying part of Quinn’s salary to facilitate a deal, which is what it did to deal Ryan Tannehill. The Dolphins also could be willing to take a 2020 draft pick instead of a 2019 choice.

Quinn is due to earn $11.8 million in the final year of his contract.

Quinn, 28, made 6.5 sacks in 16 games last season, his first in Miami, and has 69 in his eight-year career. He has not had a double-digit sack season since 2014 when he made his second Pro Bowl.

He had 19.5 in 2013 when he earned his only All-Pro honor.