Rob Gronkowski retires

Posted by Michael David Smith on March 24, 2019, 5:58 PM EDT
Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski has announced his retirement.

Gronk, whose potential retirement has been the subject of a great deal of speculation for more than a year, confirmed on Instagram today that he is calling it a career.

“It all started at 20 years old on stage at the NFL draft when my dream came true, and now here I am about to turn 30 in a few months with a decision I feel is the biggest of my life so far,” Gronkowski wrote. “I will be retiring from the game of football today. I am so grateful for the opportunity that Mr. Kraft and Coach Belichick gave to me when drafting my silliness in 2010. My life experiences over the last 9 years have been amazing both on and off the field. The people I have meet, the relationships I have built, the championships I have been apart of, I just want to thank the whole New England Patriots organization for every opportunity I have been giving and learning the great values of life that I can apply to mine. Thank you to all of Pats Nation around the world for the incredible support since I have been apart of this 1st class organization. Thank you for everyone accepting who I am and the dedication I have put into my work to be the best player I could be. But now its time to move forward and move forward with a big smile knowing that the New England Patriots Organization, Pats Nation, and all my fans will be truly a big part of my heart for rest of my life. It was truly an incredible honor to play for such a great established organization and able to come in to continue and contribute to keep building success. To all my current and past teammates, thank you for making each team every year special to be apart of. I will truly miss you guys. Cheers to all who have been part of this journey, cheers to the past for the incredible memories, and a HUGE cheers to the uncertain of whats next.”

Gronkowski’s retirement leaves a big hole in the Patriots’ offense — and a big hole in the NFL, which just lost one of its most colorful characters.

68 responses to “Rob Gronkowski retires

  4. Well, he’s definitely a hall of famer. Perhaps, he’ll change his mind in a few months. He is arguably the most dominate TE in NFL history. It explains why they picked up Matt LaCosse.

  5. As a Pat’s fan back with Ben “all weather” coates, Gronkowski is definitely Hall of Fame..!! Even when he wasn’t the best he was still better than 90% of the Tightends in the NFL… Wish him all the best in retirement

  9. This is a blow to the Pats for sure. Going to miss that goofy bastard. At least he went out a Champion.

  11. 80 TDs in 115 games. What a stud. Injuries hurt him this year as a pass catcher but he was still a great blocker. Enjoy life after football with the hardware and alot of earnings. Hall of Fame one day for sure.

  12. I have to hand it to Gronk. Great player!

    Kraft always said that Gronk had the softest hands he’s ever seen.

  15. Good for him. What a competitor and seemingly good teammate. Patriots will miss him, none more than Brady.

  16. Enjoy your next chapter big man thanks for keeping the championship engine that is the pats going.

  17. All the fans that said he sucked or they hated him knew they wished he played for their favorite team. He was a character but played the TE position as well as anybody. Not only being a matchup nightmare in the receiving game but blocking like a Offensive Tackle in the run game. Glad he retires after a Superbowl Win..

    I’m sure he’ll do great as a character in Vince McMahan’s show

  20. Now that IS a surprise. Not a shock, but a surprise and a sad announcement for all Pats fans. I wish he could have made it a bit sooner before Cooks signed, but they’ll find a way.

    I wish him all the best and hope he doesn’t regret it.

  22. u4iadman says:
    March 24, 2019 at 5:59 pm
    Best wishes Rob! Great player but played on a perpetually cheating team.

    Owner is a pure scum, qb proven to have cheated.
    ————————–

    Your life sounds fun. The Pats are a perpetually winning Super Bowl team. Keep up the tears.

  24. Regardless of opionions of the team, this guy embodied a football player and ranks among the best TEs in NFL history. Great career.

  25. Thanks for a Hall of Fame career Gronk. And you ended it on a bang with a great post season and a third championship. And you are indeed the greatest Tight End who ever played the game.

  27. He’s double teamed and everyone knows it’s getting thrown his way and he still makes the play. That’s one of the measures of true greatness for both Gronk and Brady.

  31. Despite his goofball persona he was a class act and the best TE of his generation. I’m happy he’s quitting before his health deteriorated and he’ll always be remembered as a key piece of the Patriots dynasty for years to come

  34. Thanks Gronk for everything. One of the most defining images of professional football is you running in the open field with the ball in your hands… nearly unstoppable.

  36. Thank you champ. Great memories and great moments you gave all of us.

    Feels like this would have happened if the Patriots won it all last year. What a way to go out- making the play that night have won his team the Super Bowl.

    Best of luck.

    #ThankYouGronk

  37. To one of the beat tight ends in the history of football it’s been great watching you play and thanks.
    God Bless
    Next stop Canton HOF

  38. After a failed movie/TV career he’ll spend a some time in the WWE, then his last grasp at relevancy will be a reality show and then a small pod cast no one listens too.

  39. The guy was just so ridiculously fun to watch. I’m glad he took the time to make a decision not based on the rush of emotions from the Super Bowl. Really going to miss him, but the Patriots will adapt as always.

  40. I don’t hate the Pats, but I do dislike (not hate) the arrogance of Pats fans. But I love Gronk. One of the best in the game and he brought a lot to my recent enjoyment of it on and off the field. Rob here’s wishing you the best. You always stood above Pats Nation.

  42. Classy statement. Truly did his own thing within the rules of the league. The NFL is going to miss a free spirit like Rob. All I can say is “Tide pods”– go get’um Rob. Enjoy life!

  45. whodatalien says:
    March 24, 2019 at 6:04 pm
    the patriots mustve known cuz they tried to get Jared Cook. Instead Cook became the newest whodat.
    _____________
    You know that’s not bragging material right?

  46. bizmaukee says:
    March 24, 2019 at 6:06 pm
    The GOAT at his position, I can see him making a comeback mid season.

    As mentioned in an earlier post, I love Gronk. But it always cracks me up how everyone in the modern era is always the GOAT. If any of these players had to play in the NFL where people could actually touch you…sorry folks.

    That said…Gronk sure ranks up there. And highly.

  48. What Gronk accomplished in 9 season, when you factor in that he missed a pretty good amount of games due to injury, is nothing short of amazing. He will be a first ballot HoF. I’ll miss seeing Gronk. He was a great player and what may or may not have gone unnoticed is just how good of a run blocker he way. He was the total package for a TE. Easily one of the best ever at the position.

  50. dannywhite11 says:
    March 24, 2019 at 6:07 pm
    Your life sounds fun. The Pats are a perpetually winning Super Bowl team

    Bummer they were caught cheating so many times. Good luck with delusion child.

  53. Not a Pats fan, but Gronk is just someone who was fun to watch. He looked like he was having fun most of the time. He was also one of the smartest football players where money is concerned. 9 years of his career and he didn’t once touch his salary. He lived off of his endorsements. Even if he does nothing else, he should be set for a long time post-football (though I fully expect to see him in something…maybe ESPN will come calling).

  58. This might spur Brady to retire as well. He probably should since he has no one left to throw to.

  59. Bummer they were caught cheating so many times. Good luck with delusion child.

    ——
    Translation: 😭😭😭😭😭😭

  62. A bit surprised but wish him the best. Enjoyed watching him play even though I’m not a pats fan, dude was a great football player.

  63. Best tight end ever. Bigger, stronger, faster than anyone else, with some of the best hands the sport has ever seen at ANY position. Try to remember a Gronk drop. You can’t. He put up with a lot of punishment and a lot of shots intended to injure him by lesser and forgettable football players. I’m looking at you TJ Ward, and you Barry Church and Bernard Pollard. Nobody whose made the kind of money he has should expose himself to the kind of punishment he does if he can afford not to. Nobody could cover Gronk one on one and he was the best blocking TE ever. How fitting he made the game turning play in the Super Bowl. He played goofy, but he was a smart, tough, amazing football player. I think he may be overestimating his post football opportunities, but he really was a joy to watch and I am a Rams fan.

  65. Gronk Smash retirement. As a football fan I’m sorry to see you go. As a person I’m really excited to for you and your retirement. Best of luck Gronk. Thanks for memories of some truly amazing plays.

  66. objectivefbfan says:
    March 24, 2019 at 6:14 pm
    I don’t hate the Pats, but I do dislike (not hate) the arrogance of Pats fans. But I love Gronk. One of the best in the game and he brought a lot to my recent enjoyment of it on and off the field. Rob here’s wishing you the best. You always stood above Pats Nation.

    ————————-

    How are Pats fans “arrogant”? Just curious.

    Your intense, mentally damaging jealousy does not make Pats fans “arrogant”.

