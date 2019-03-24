Robert Kraft says Patriots will honor Gronk in near future

Getty Images

For the second time in two days, Robert Kraft has released a statement. The Patriots owner surely would have preferred not to send either.

Tight end Rob Gronkowski announced his retirement earlier Sunday. The Patriots no doubt will miss him, and Kraft said in his statement he personally will miss Gronk.

Kraft said the team will honor Gronkowski “in the near future.”

“In the nine years that I have known Rob Gronkowski, I have never known him to have a bad day,” Kraft said in his statement. “He always has a youthful exuberance about him and is a joy to be around. As a player, he earned the respect of his coaches and teammates for his hard work, preparation, selfless attitude and the sheer dominance of his game. ‘Gronk’ quickly became a fan favorite and the most dominant player at his position for nearly a decade. I look forward to honoring him in the near future as both a Patriots and Pro Football Hall of Famer.

“As great of a player as he was, he is an even better person and ambassador of the game. Throughout his career, he made countless appearances in the community, and there was no better remedy for hospital patients than a visit from Gronk.

“While Patriots fans are certainly going to miss seeing him play, he will be a Patriot for life and celebrated as a three-time Super Bowl champion.”