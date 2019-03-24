Todd Gurley, Randy Moss share a unique career record

Getty Images

At the annual owners’ meeting 25 years ago, the NFL adopted the two-point conversion. Since then, 988 two-point conversions have been scored, and 140 of them were scored by the same player who scored the touchdown.

Rams running back Todd Gurley and Hall of Fame wide receiver Randy Moss share a unique place in NFL history, because they share the career record for the most of those eight-point plays. Those plays are rare, and so the record Gurley and Moss share is three of them in their careers.

That’s a fact from a good story by Mitch Goldich at SI.com, who refers to those eight-point plays as the octopus and has tabulated some interesting records of those rare plays.

Moss did it in 1998 and 2000 with the Vikings, and in 2009 with the Patriots. Gurley did it three times in 2018, twice in Week Two and once in Week Eight.

Gurley is the only player to do it three times in a year, and the 2018 season had the most of those eight-point plays across the league — 15 of them — of any season in NFL history. It may become more common, as NFL teams are becoming a bit more aggressive about two-point conversions. And it may be a record Gurley owns all by himself soon.