49ers owner punched the wall when his quarterback went down

Getty Images

It was a gut punch for the 49ers when quarterback Jimmy Garappolo tore his ACL in Week Three.

For 49ers Jed York, the pain was real, but in a different place.

Via Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area, York said that he was so distraught when Garoppolo went down against the Chiefs that he punched a nearby wall.

Like the rest of their season, it landed in the wrong spot.

“I’m glad I wasn’t on IR,” York said. “I was close in Kansas City. I thought I broke my wrist in Kansas City when I heard he tore his ACL. . . .

“It was a good punch. Unfortunately, it was a stud. You’ve got to find the dry wall. That’s the key. It looks so much better to put a hole through the wall, as opposed to finding the stud.”

While losing Garoppolo and running back Jerrick McKinnon to a torn ACL before the start of the season torpedoed the 49ers’ season, York was trying to be positive about it, now that both are on pace to be ready for training camp.

“I think our guys have been very strong-willed and tough-minded,” York said. “They are able to fight through those things. It allows you to build character on your team, and I hope that will serve us well going forward.”

Perhaps York will choose his fights more carefully next time as well.