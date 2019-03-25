Adam Gase loves that Le’Veon Bell “can do everything”

Getty Images

Jets coach Adam Gase can hardly contain himself. He keeps watching film of Le'Veon Bell and keeps coming up with new ideas of how to use him.

“I love his variety,” Gase said, via Kim Jones of NFL Media. “I love that he could do everything. And I think the more film I watch since we’ve signed him, I think I tried not to tease myself too much by watching too much film.

“But since we have signed him, I’ve just amped it up and trying to figure out what has he done in Pittsburgh? You know, how far can we take him? What can we do in the passing game? What do we have to make sure we do right with him in the running game? How do we kind of build this thing around Sam [Darnold], him and some of the other pieces that we have? So you know, it’s been fun to watch, really go back and watch what he’s done in the past.”

Bell rushed for 5,336 yards, had 2,660 receiving yards and scored 42 total touchdowns in his five seasons in Pittsburgh before he decided to sit out last season rather than sign the franchise tag.

Gase has no worries about Bell missing a year.

“For me, it was when I first saw him and he walked in just the excitement that he had of being there, you could tell he’s ready to go,” Gase said. “That was probably not an easy thing for him to do.”