Agent: Malik McDowell has been cleared to play

Getty Images

Defensive tackle Malik McDowell was a Seahawks second-round pick in 2017, but he has yet to appear in an NFL game due to injuries sustained in an ATV accident before his first training camp.

McDowell was released by the Seahawks this month and word has been that he plans on trying to restart his career. His agent Drew Rosenhaus confirmed that on Monday and said, via Brady Henderson of 710 ESPN, that McDowell has been cleared by doctors to resume playing.

“We’re confident he’s going to be back and playing this year,” Rosenhaus said.

McDowell has drawn some interest from the Cowboys and met with the team last week. Despite the clearance that Rosenhaus said his client has receiver, David Moore of the Dallas Morning News reports that the Cowboys’ own doctors “are still trying to get a handle on him medically” before anything would move forward.