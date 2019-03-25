Antonio Brown’s agent thinks players can learn about leverage

Posted by Darin Gantt on March 25, 2019, 8:19 AM EDT

Disgruntled stars being traded isn’t necessarily new in the NFL.

But the way Antonio Brown did it this offseason — a tactic which critics could reasonably describe as mutiny — was the kind of thing which ought to scare the NFL establishment.

Because if more players realize the power they have, more may try the same thing.

“We had a client who decided that he didn’t want to be with a given team and we were able to find a more desirable scenario and work out a new deal despite having three years left on the contract and not having to add more years,” agent Drew Rosenhaus told Peter King of NBC’s Football Morning in America. “What I hope it does is maybe bring some more balance. There aren’t many players like Antonio Brown but perhaps—and I’m not suggesting that everybody go out and try to renegotiate their deal or ask for a trade—but I hope it gives players more leverage throughout the league. I hope it gives agents more confidence that they can affect something in a way that can make a positive change for their clients.

“Maybe this is a deal that’s bigger than just one particular contract.”

Rosenhaus is right in that not many players have the kind of juice to create that kind of change. But it will certainly be noted in many precincts, as players try to maximize what little leverage they have in a process which was built to limit their power. From being allocated to a team without any say in the matter as rookies (the draft), to having to wait beyond the average length of a career (four years) to pick their own destination in free agency (unless, you know, a team wants to use the franchise tag), players have few options.

Antonio Brown used the ones he had. Others will inevitably try to follow, and some teams will inevitably take a hard line.

Permalink 5 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

5 responses to “Antonio Brown’s agent thinks players can learn about leverage

  2. As a fan, I would rather not have Antonio Brown on my team. That is the limit of their leverage. Next negotiation, AB has 31 teams, not 32. As more teams experience this, less will negotiate for those players, and it will drive down their group value. Teams will have no reason to offer long term deals. However talent is rarely denied, and it really only takes two bidders to drive value back up. Owners may also target these actions in the next CBA.

  3. The only thing teams can learn from this situation was the steelers handled it about as badly as it could have been handled. They were dumb to sign a headcase like him to the contract they did. And why bother trading him for what they got? Every player on the steelers clearly watched brown roll the steelers. It’s not the end of it for them, it’s just the beginning.

    Even well run teams have problem players but they don’t let them take advantage of them like brown took advantage of the steelers.

  4. Throw yourself on the ground, take a fit, scream, cry, whine, moan, and become such a problem you reputation is forever ruined….. but you get traded

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!