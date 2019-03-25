Arthur Blank sells 10 percent of the Falcons

Getty Images

Falcons owner Arthur Blank has sold a minority stake in his team.

Blank sold 10 percent of the team to three investors, two of whom already owned a small stake in the team, according to D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

The deal is believed to be worth $300 million, which puts the value of the Falcons franchise at $3 billion. That’s significantly more than the estimated $2.2 billion that David Tepper paid for the Panthers last year, in the most recent sale of an NFL franchise.

Blank remains the majority owner and will continue to make all the major decisions for the franchise.