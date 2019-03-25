Bills bring back cornerback E.J. Gaines

Getty Images

The Bills added some secondary depth, bringing back a familiar face in the process.

The team announced the signing of cornerback E.J. Gaines. According to Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle, it’s a one-year, $3.6 million deal.

Gaines was with the Bills in 2017, and spent last year with the Browns but was placed on injured reserve in November after suffering two concussions in a month.

Assuming Gaines stays well, he could compete for a starting job with the Bills. They signed the oft-injured Kevin Johnson (who missed most of last year with a concussion as well) earlier this offseason, but they could use a starter opposite Tre'Davious White.