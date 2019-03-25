Browns want Kareem Hunt with team during suspension

Getty Images

The Browns are seeking an exception for Kareem Hunt, hoping to work out an agreement with the NFL so the running back can remain with the team during his suspension, Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

The NFL suspended Hunt eight games for two separate physical altercations under the Personal Conduct Policy, which, by rule, bans him from the team facility from Aug. 31 until his suspension ends. Both incidents happened in his hometown of Cleveland, which signed him Feb. 11, so the Browns want to provide Hunt with structure, direction and guidance.

Also, some of Hunt’s treatment takes place the Browns’ facility, Cabot reports.

Hunt is permitted to take part in all football activities, including practices and preseason games, before Week One.

“There will be a plan in place,’’ Browns General Manager John Dorsey said Monday, via Cabot. “The NFL will set certain rules, and once we understand those rules and restrictions, that’s something we’ll work through. But we’ve already laid the plan moving from here all the way to up to September, then we’ll have to wait and see what the league says. Then, we’ll act accordingly.’’