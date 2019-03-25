Bucs expected to sign Blaine Gabbert

Getty Images

If you’re a quarterback who was ever drafted in the first round, you will be able to find work long past your expiration date.

According to Greg Auman of The Athletic, the Buccaneers are expected to sign Blaine Gabbert, for some reason.

Gabbert has the requisite background with coach Bruce Arians, playing for him in Arizona in 2017. He was cut by the Titans last week when they upgraded by training for Ryan Tannehill.

Gabbert has also played for the 49ers and the Jaguars, who took him 10th overall in the 2011 NFL Draft. That was the year many allegedly serious analysts (including a guy who is a General Manager on an NFL team now) suggested he was better than top pick Cam Newton.

The 29-year-old Gabbert has started 48 career games. His team won 13 of them. He’s also completed 56.2 percent of his passes, with 48 touchdowns and 47 interceptions.