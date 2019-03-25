Chris Grier says Dolphins could keep Robert Quinn “if we have to”

Getty Images

Dolphins defensive end Robert Quinn is in New Orleans today after previously visiting the Cowboys. Dolphins General Manager Chris Grier said Monday that “a couple of other teams have called and inquired about him recently.”

There is no doubt the Dolphins want to trade Quinn.

But General Manager Chris Grier dispelled the notion that the Dolphins will release Quinn if they can’t trade him. Of course, that also could be a trade ploy.

“Robert’s a good player,” Grier said, via Adam Beasley of the Miami Herald. “We can keep him on this roster if we have to. He’s a good player; he’s got value, and he probably fits some other schemes a little bit better in terms of what he does so he and his agent and other teams are talking to us about it and that’s where we are right now with that.”

Quinn is scheduled to make $11.8 million in base salary after the Dolphins agreed to pay his $1.1 million roster bonus two weeks ago. He likely will take a pay cut wherever he lands considering he made only 6.5 sacks last season.

Miami is willing to consider paying part of Quinn’s salary to facilitate a deal, which is what it did to deal Ryan Tannehill. The Dolphins also could be willing to take a 2020 draft pick instead of a 2019 choice.

“For us, as well as with the Ryan trade, we were just looking at all options available to us,” Grier said. “In terms of buying a draft pick, that’s been done over the last few years by multiple teams and it was an option, and with Ryan we thought there was value in the player, and we were fortunate to find a team that was willing to do it, as well with Robert.”