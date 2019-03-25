Colt McCoy had surgery on his broken leg

Getty Images

There’s a good reason Colt McCoy‘s on crutches.

The Washington quarterback, who broke his fibula on Dec. 4 against the Eagles and threatened to play late in the season if the playoffs were on the line, will have a longer recovery.

According to Tarik El-Bashir of The Athletic, McCoy had another surgery on his right leg. He described it as “preventative maintenance” (a description most people put on things like haircuts rather than leg surgeries).

While the timing of the procedure is unknown, he’s expected to be ready for offseason work.

At the moment, their only healthy quarterback is Case Keenum, since Alex Smith is recovering from the badly broken leg which is expected to keep him out for the season, if not longer.

McCoy created some concern when he showed up on crutches to give the “start your engines” call at yesterday’s IndyCar event in Austin, Texas.