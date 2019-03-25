Colts and Browns will have joint practices in preseason

Getty Images

The Colts and Browns are seeing each other in the preseason anyway, so they’re going to make a week of it.

According to Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer, the Browns and Colts are going to have three days of joint practices in Indianapolis.

The work will come before the second preseason game, as more teams try to get extra reps during training camp.

The practices will feature two of the buzziest teams in the league heading into the season, as both made unexpected strides last year and will have more expectations in 2019.