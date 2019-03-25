Damon Harrison looking for a new deal from Lions

Getty Images

The Lions acquired defensive tackle Damon Harrison last year, when the Giants were looking to unload a previous administration’s contract.

Now, Harrison himself is looking to do something with that deal.

According to Kyle Meinke of MLive.com, Harrison has asked the Lions for an adjustment of his current contract, though it’s unclear if the Lions seemed interested in such an arrangement.

Harrison has two years left on the contract they traded for, at $6.75 million base salary this year and $9 million in 2020, with $250,000 workout bonuses each year.

The Lions acquired Harrison in midseason for a fifth-round pick, and they climbed from 30th in the league against the run before his arrival, to 10th by the end of the season.