Dontrelle Inman visiting Lions

Getty Images

Colts General Manager Chris Ballard said last week that the team was “still working through it” in reference to re-signing wide receiver Dontrelle Inman.

Inman said earlier this year that he wants to stay with the Colts, but he’s not just waiting by the phone for Ballard to call. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Inman is set to visit with the Lions on Monday.

Inman signed with the Colts last October and caught 28 passes for 304 yards and three touchdowns. The Colts signed Devin Funchess as a free agent this month.

The Lions added Danny Amendola to their receiving corps after he was released by the Dolphins. The group also includes Marvin Jones and Kenny Golladay.