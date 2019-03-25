Drew Rosenhaus: Gronk may have retired if Pats won SB XLII

Getty Images

Agent Drew Rosenhaus joined PFT Live on Monday to discuss his client Rob Gronkowski‘s decision to retire after nine seasons in the NFL and confirmed that health was the biggest reason why Gronkowski made the call right now.

Rosenhaus said he initially thought Gronkowski would return for another season because he was back to himself in the postseason, but noted that several injuries took a toll on the tight end over the course of the 2018 season. He also said that the same concerns had Gronkowski “pretty close” to walking away from the game at this time last year.

Rosenhaus was asked if he thought Gronkowski would have retired if the Patriots had beaten the Eagles in Super Bowl XLII and said he thinks there’s a good chance that would have been the case.

“He said that to me yesterday, ‘I won another championship. It’s three, the time’s right,'” Rosenhaus said.

Rosenhaus said he pitched Gronkowski on the idea of taking the offseason off and spoke to the Patriots about limiting his workload in order to make it easier to say yes to another year. The team was amenable to the idea, but, ultimately, Gronkowski decided this was the right time to call it a day.