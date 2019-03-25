Eagles “working toward” extending Carson Wentz’s contract

Getty Images

If there was any doubt about Carson Wentz‘s position as the Eagles’ quarterback of the present and the future, Nick Foles now calls Jacksonville home. The only question remaining is: When do the Eagles get a contract extension for Wentz completed?

General Manager Howie Roseman re-emphasized Monday the team’s interest in extending Wentz’s contract and continuing to build around the quarterback.

“We’re incredibly optimistic about the 2019 season,” Roseman said, via Dave Spadaro of the team website. “Having Carson here long term is our goal, and we’re working toward that.”

The Eagles are expected to exercise Wentz’s fifth-year option for 2020 before the May 3 deadline in the absence of a long-term deal. This season, Wentz is scheduled to count $8.5 million against the salary cap.

Even though he has missed eight games over the past two seasons with injuries, Wentz has done enough to gain the Eagles’ confidence in his future long term.

He made the Pro Bowl in 2017 with an MVP-esque season, going 11-2 with 33 touchdowns and seven interceptions.