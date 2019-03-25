Gayle Benson to hire a G.M. to run her NBA team

Getty Images

Mickey Loomis is back to just being the General Manager of a football team, which is handy since all of his pertinent work experience is in football.

According to Jeff Duncan of the New Orleans Times-Picayune, Saints owner Gayle Benson said that she was going to hire a new G.M. for the NBA Pelicans, and that Loomis would focus exclusively on football moving forward.

That has been an issue with her basketball team’s biggest star, as around the time of center Anthony Davis’ trade request, those around Davis were concerned that the NBA team wasn’t as much of a priority as the Saints to Benson. Loomis’ entry in the Pelicans’ media guide was 541 words, and 497 of them were about the Saints. The Pelicans fired vice president of basketball operations Dell Demps after the Davis fiasco, and Benson said she was going to hire a new basketball G.M. to oversee operations and report directly to her.

There’s also the matter that any time Loomis spent on basketball was time he wasn’t spending on football, and a league source tells PFT there were some concerns inside the football operation that Loomis was spread too thin.

Benson also said she had no interest in selling her basketball team despite widespread speculation it might end up being bought and moved to another market such as Seattle.