Jake Butt “getting closer” in his return from another ACL

Jake Butt has had nothing but bad luck the past five years, tearing his anterior cruciate ligament three times. His latest limited him to three games last season.

Butt’s rehab continues from his Week Four injury at a walk-through practice.

“I can’t go [practice], but I’m getting closer,” Butt said, via Kyle Frederickson of The Denver Post. “I’m about five months out right now. But rehab is going really well. I’m feeling great, and I know the trainers are feeling good about where I’m at.”

Butt, a fifth-round draft pick in 2017, missed his entire rookie season after tearing his ACL in the Citrus Bowl in his final college game. He also injured his knee his sophomore season at Michigan.

The Broncos re-signed Jeff Heuerman at the position but lost Matt LaCosse in free agency. Troy Fumagalli, a fifth-round pick in 2018, is returning from sports hernia surgery. The Broncos also could select a tight end in a draft rich with them.

New quarterback Joe Flacco loves his tight ends.

“The tight end room is really excited about having Joe,” Butt said. “There is going to be some opportunity for us.”