Jed York gives Kyle Shanahan, John Lynch a vote of confidence

Getty Images

The 49ers had four head coaches in four years before last season. In other words, it’s not like Jed York has shown great patience.

Things have changed, though.

Despite General Manager John Lynch and coach Kyle Shanahan going 10-22 in their two seasons, York has given them a vote of confidence. That on top of the six-year contracts he signed them to before the 2017 season.

“We’re probably not going to get it all right in the first year, first two years, but this is something we’re going to try to build, and I believe we have a very good foundation. I think the future is bright for us,” York said, via Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area.

York pointed to the decimated roster Lynch and Shanahan inherited as well as the inexperience of the two men in their respective jobs. Lynch had no experience as a General Manager, and Shanahan is a first-time head coach.

“I have a lot of patience with these guys,” York said. “I think there are reasons we’ve had the records we’ve had the last two years, and I feel very, very good about the team those guys are putting together.”