Jets bring back Neal Sterling and Brandon Copeland

The Patriots lost a tight end yesterday, and the Jets responded by taking one off the market.

The Jets announced they had re-signed tight end Neal Sterling, along with linebacker Brandon Copeland.

Sterling joined the in 2017, but missed the second half of the season on injured reserve after a concussion. He’s played 16 games the last two years, with 12 receptions for 129 yards.

Copeland had a career-high five sacks and 20 quarterback hits last season, bouncing back from a pectoral tear that kept him off the field in 2017.