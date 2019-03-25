Jets CEO on Anthony Barr returning to Vikings: We want guys who are all-in

Getty Images

The Jets made a couple of big splashes in free agency by signing running back Le'Veon Bell and linebacker C.J. Mosley, but their attempt to make it a trifecta was squashed when linebacker Anthony Barr changed his mind after a verbal agreement to join the team.

Barr wound up going back to the Vikings and Jets CEO Christopher Johnson was asked about Barr’s late flip-flop at the league meetings.

“We want people on our team who want to be New York Jets,” Johnson said, via the New York Daily News. “Not everybody wants to be in New York. If he didn’t want to be here, that’s fine. It’s disappointing when someone backs out on an agreement, but we want people who are all-in.”

The hope for the Jets was that Barr could help improve their pass rush. They’ll have to find other ways to do that and made a move in that direction by re-signing linebacker Brandon Copeland on Tuesday. They also have the third overall pick to put toward that effort.