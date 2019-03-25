Jets CEO on Anthony Barr returning to Vikings: We want guys who are all-in

Posted by Josh Alper on March 25, 2019, 12:42 PM EDT
Getty Images

The Jets made a couple of big splashes in free agency by signing running back Le'Veon Bell and linebacker C.J. Mosley, but their attempt to make it a trifecta was squashed when linebacker Anthony Barr changed his mind after a verbal agreement to join the team.

Barr wound up going back to the Vikings and Jets CEO Christopher Johnson was asked about Barr’s late flip-flop at the league meetings.

“We want people on our team who want to be New York Jets,” Johnson said, via the New York Daily News. “Not everybody wants to be in New York. If he didn’t want to be here, that’s fine. It’s disappointing when someone backs out on an agreement, but we want people who are all-in.”

The hope for the Jets was that Barr could help improve their pass rush. They’ll have to find other ways to do that and made a move in that direction by re-signing linebacker Brandon Copeland on Tuesday. They also have the third overall pick to put toward that effort.

9 responses to “Jets CEO on Anthony Barr returning to Vikings: We want guys who are all-in

  1. Copeland was a nice re-signing, but to me, that was more of a sign to be prepared to trade back in the draft. I think if they stay at 3, they grab a pass rusher, but if someone makes an offer they can’t refuse to grab a QB, they’ll probably want to be able to accept that trade and have a fallback. So, filling depth with guys like Copeland (who had five sacks last year; seven if you count ones that were called back by penalties) was a good signing.

  2. I’m kinda sad he didn’t sign with the Jets. We’re going to miss Josh Allen jumping over him twice a year.

  3. Always the response “Not everyone wants to play in New York” as of its see massive badge of honor. He stayed with the team who drafted him. Say that when New York’s actually relevant

  6. Its hard to be all in when the Jets reek of desperation. They had the 2nd most cap space in the NFL, holes throughout their roster, a track record of poor drafting in the mid rounds and a grossly incompetent and unlikeable HC. Free agents knew they were desperate and unless they Jets were willing to bid against themselves, the likelihood of landing someone on the merit of them actually wanting to be with the Jets, was remote. The Jets dished out 17 mil/yr for a 2 down, slightly above average inside linebacker and 13 mil for an RB, who hasn’t played in a year. Yeah sorry, they are desperate

  7. The Vikings added to their offer so Barr’s decision was to not have to move and get familiar with a new team, coaches and players. Nearly the same money for what he considers home so not surprising.

  9. “The hope for the Jets was that Barr could help improve their pass rush”

    Barr has a grand total of 6 sacks over the last 3 years. He isn’t a quality pass rusher. The Vikings are overpaying for that turd.

