Jets CEO wants to wear the Lombardi Trophy “like a crown”

AP

The Jets did more than spend money this offseason, they raised expectations.

And Jets CEO Christopher Johnson also raised the possibility of making a spectacle of himself if it works.

After dropping $120 million worth of contracts in free agency, the Jets would ostensibly be improved, though they still won’t get as much attention as the Giants in their own city.

“Honestly, I’m not that worried about that,” Johnson said, via Brian Costello of the New York Post. “I just want to win games. All that can come. Look, if we win a Lombardi Trophy, I’ll wear it around like a crown until people are sick of me and say, ‘you take that off his head.’ In the meantime, I just want to do what I can to make this a better team and the rest of the chips will fall where they may.”

Toward that end, he authorized General Manager Mike Maccagnan to spend heavily this offseason (as desperate G.M.s are wont to do), bringing in running back Le’Veon Bell, linebacker C.J. Mosley and wide receiver Jamison Crowder in free agency, and trading for high-priced guard Kelechi Osemele.

“I sure as hell hope we’re a playoff team,” Johnson said. “Look, I want to win every game. We can’t get there fast enough. I’ve said it before: I’m an impatient man. I want this team to win. I think we have a really good chance to be a quite good team this year. . . .

“These were impact players. These are kind of like a wish list. As a matter of fact, it is a wish list because we put together the list prior to free agency and we got a number of the people we were hoping for. I think this team is better right now than it was a month ago.”

And that’s likely true. Even if they’re not quite to the level to make it likely Johnson ends the season with a hat on.