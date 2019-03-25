Jets respected Gronkowski, but will take the “good news”

Getty Images

The Jets have made themselves better this offseason, but they got another boost yesterday with the retirement of Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski.

And while they may not help with the cost of the retirement party (which is going to have quite the bar tab), Jets CEO Christopher Johnson did acknowledge the obvious.

“Look it, it’s obviously good news for the Jets because he’s an amazing player,” Johnson said, via Brian Costello of the New York Post. “To take a step back, I’m going to miss him as a player because he’s absolutely magnificent. If you ever play the game like I do of if I could steal that player off that team, he’s one of the top players I’ve always wished was a Jet. Just an extraordinary man and extraordinary player.”

In 15 games against the Jets, Gronkowski caught 65 passes for 818 yards and nine touchdowns, which was a lot of the reason the Patriots were 12-3 in those games.