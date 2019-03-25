John Dorsey on OBJ: Can’t have enough passionate, competitive guys

Getty Images

Browns General Manager John Dorsey made one of the biggest moves of the offseason when he made a trade with the Giants to acquire wide receiver Odell Beckham and he joined PFT Live from the league meetings in Arizona to discuss the move.

Dorsey said he reached out to Giants General Manager Dave Gettleman about a deal because there’s “no harm” in finding out the response. He said that nothing winds up happening 99 percent of the time, but that things came together quickly on the afternoon of March 12.

Beckham’s time with the Giants featured plenty of discussion about whether his emotional outbursts and penchant for talking about the team to the media were too big of a distraction. Dorsey said the team did a lot of homework with both pro and college sources and felt good about the responses.

“You can’t have enough passionate, competitive guys on your football team,” Dorsey said. “Here’s a guy that shows up, loves the game of football and his teammates love him. To me, that speaks volumes when your teammates rave about you because that shows the mark of who this person really is.”

Dorsey also addressed reports that Beckham might want an adjustment to his contract. He pointed out that there’s guaranteed money left on Beckham’s deal, but left any definitive answer open until there’s been a direct conversation.

“I want to sit down face to face and, just, let’s talk about this,” Dorsey said. “Let’s talk about who you are. Let’s talk about who the Cleveland Browns are and let’s move this thing forward in a positive direction.”

Moving in a positive direction has been a foreign concept in Cleveland for some time, but Beckham’s arrival is one of many moves Dorsey has made in the last couple of years that aim to finally change that.