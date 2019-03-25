John Lynch says Jerick McKinnon will play for 49ers in 2019

AP

Jerick McKinnon‘s future was cast in some doubt when the 49ers signed free agent Tevin Coleman. But 49ers General Manager John Lynch said McKinnon will remain with the team in 2019, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

On April 1, $3.7 million of McKinnon’s contract becomes guaranteed. He is scheduled to count $5.75 million against the cap this season.

The running back was a prized free agent signing last offseason but tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee during a routine practice play. He spent the season on injured reserve.

Coleman’s signing creates a logjam at the position with Matt Breida and Raheem Mostert also in the mix for touches.

49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said earlier this month he has never dressed four running backs on a game day during the regular season, but he hasn’t ruled it out for this season.