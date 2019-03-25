Jon Gruden: Derek Carr will be our quarterback

Getty Images

Raiders coach Jon Gruden insists that Derek Carr is his starting quarterback for the 2019 season.

Despite the Raiders’ plans to work out Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray and Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins, Gruden says Carr, not a rookie, will be the starter.

“Yeah, he’s going to be our quarterback,” Gruden told Jim Trotter of NFL Network. “I’m not going to address all the rumors. I could care less about the rumors, you know? He threw for 4,100 yards. Threw for almost 70 percent in a very dire, tough circumstance. So I’ve got a lot of confidence in Carr, what he can do with Antonio Brown, with Tyrell Williams, with Trent Brown coming in here to help our offensive line, with a better defense. I’m excited about Carr.”

Gruden said the meetings with quarterbacks are no different than their meetings with “a lot of guys at every position” and that Gruden wants to make the right pick with the fourth overall pick.

Realistically, if the Raiders choose Murray or Haskins, Carr is on the way out. But right now, Gruden says he’s sticking with Carr.