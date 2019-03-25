Larry Fitzgerald on Cards QB decision: Above my pay grade

Getty Images

Wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald decided to return for a 15th season as a Cardinals earlier this year and he’s seen a lot of quarterbacks pass through Arizona over that time.

Since Fitzgerald joined the team, 21 different quarterbacks have thrown passes for the Cardinals and that number could go up this season. They’ve signed Brett Hundley as a free agent and speculation has been running rampant that the team will draft Kyler Murray with the first overall pick in April.

Doing so would likely mean that last year’s first-round pick Josh Rosen would be off the roster and Fitzgerald was asked at the league meetings in Arizona on Monday about his thoughts about the quarterback situation. Fitzgerald wisely took the diplomatic route.

“That’s above my pay grade,” Fitzgerald said, via Darren Urban of the Cardinals website.

Whether it is Rosen or Murray under center come September, there will need to be a big upgrade in play from last year if Fitzgerald’s final year or years with the Cardinals are going to be fruitful ones.