Mark Davis: I have completed final stadium lease in my lifetime

Getty Images

After all of that, the Raiders are playing one last season in Oakland.

Only three months after the city sued the NFL and all 32 teams, the Raiders pulled their lease offer with Oakland and began looking at their options for 2019. They ended up back where they started, with NFL owners on Monday approving a lease agreement between Oakland and the Raiders.

It left Raiders owner Mark Davis with a smile on his face.

“I won’t work out a stadium lease again in my lifetime,” Davis told Scott Bair of NBC Sports Bay Area.

The Raiders will move to Las Vegas in 2020 but not before honoring the team’s past in 2019.

“The main thing here is that we get to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the AFL and the Raiders in the Bay Area, which I was hoping to do all along,” Davis said. “That’s going to be exciting.”