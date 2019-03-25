NFL owners approve Raiders lease in Oakland

Getty Images

The final bit of red tape has been cleared and the Raiders are officially set to play at least one more season in Oakland.

NFL owners took a vote at the league meetings in Arizona on Monday and Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports they approved the team’s lease agreement to play their home games at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.

This vote was the final step in a process that took a long time to work itself out after the Raiders pulled their offer of $7.5 million to use the stadium in the wake of Oakland filing a lawsuit against the team regarding it’s forthcoming move to Las Vegas. The Coliseum Authority, city and county all approved the lease recently.

The move to Vegas is expected to happen in 2020, but the Raiders have an option to play another year in Oakland should that be delayed. The opening date of the stadium was pushed back four days earlier this month and the Raiders would need to exercise the option by April 1.