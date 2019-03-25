Odell Beckham tweets he “woke up feeling dangerous”

Getty Images

Odell Beckham Jr. apparently didn’t need long to “gather his thoughts.” On Tuesday, the Browns receiver announced he was going dark on social media to “process, re-evaluate some of the things in my life,” prompting questions about Beckham’s feelings about the trade that sent him from the Giants.

He returned to social media Sunday.

“I ain’t gone lie. .I woke up feeling dangerous,’’ Beckham tweeted, adding three laughing emojis.

It was a play on quarterback Baker Mayfield‘s “I woke up feeling real dangerous” quote after the Browns beat the Falcons on Nov. 11.

Beckham, it seems, has come to terms with leaving New York, even as the Giants admit how hard it’s going to be watching the receiver in a Browns uniform.