Patriots insist timing of Gronk announcement wasn’t orchestrated

Posted by Charean Williams on March 25, 2019, 2:35 PM EDT
Getty Images

Patriots owner Robert Kraft remains center stage at the NFL owners meetings, but there is no doubt Rob Gronkowski‘s retirement announcement Sunday night took at least some of the attention from Kraft. Tom Curran of NBC Sports Boston called the tight end’s Instagram post “exquisitely timed,” adding “it couldn’t have been any better if the Patriots planned it.”

The Patriots, though, insisted to Curren they had nothing to do with the timing of Gronkowski’s decision.

“No,” Patriots VP of Media Relations Stacy James answered Monday when asked whether it was planned.

Kraft was on his way to Phoenix for the meetings when Gronkowski called to tell the owner he was retiring, per Curran. Kraft asked Gronkowski if he could change his mind, and the All-Pro told him he was at peace with his decision.

The Patriots didn’t know Gronkowski was going to announce himself and were in the process of working out details of when and how to release the news when Gronkowski posted to social media.

Permalink 12 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

12 responses to “Patriots insist timing of Gronk announcement wasn’t orchestrated

  2. Additionally, the statement coming out this late into the new league year actually hurt the Pats now that they will need to acquire his replacement and many top tier players are unavailable now.

  4. Just another weapon in the New England Bag O’ Tricks.
    If you can’t deny, then at least try to deflect.

  5. If they knew he was retiring, they would have had more cap space when they really needed it. Too late now.

    It detracts from nothing. It’s a 1 day story.

  7. One has nothing to do with the other. Gronk took his time, gave them notice before the draft which is what the team needed. As others have pointed out delaying the announcement when free agency opened hurt the Pats as they had little cap room to work with, and Gronk’s money would have allowed them to be more aggressive if they had known they had the extra cap.

    And as to Kraft really, its far from the crime of the century. There’s nothing he can do to put the embarrassment back in the tube no matter what happens with the court case, Gronk’s retirement announcement or anything else. Other than that its 2 misdemeanors not much of a story if it wasn’t Kraft or someone like him with a high profile.

  10. Even when it appears to hurt New England, conspiracy theorists still claim that it is a plot by the Patriots to gain an advantage. Gronk announcing his retirement AFTER free agency has virtually ended (most of the top 100 players are unavailable) somehow benefits the Patriots? I have a bridge I can sell to those folks who think that way. I tell them that buying that bridge will hurt New England, because the Patriots are planning to buy that bridge themselves. They will buy it.

  11. Sadly, there is nothing that can save us from thinking about the Kraft scandal, no matter how much we pray for the mercy of unknowing what we know.

  12. Like Kraft, Gronk stood at full attention and weathered the pulling and twisting of the game, before finally succumbing to the physical beating he could no longer withstand.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!