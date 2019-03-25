Patriots still talking with Allen Bailey

Getty Images

Defensive lineman Allen Bailey visited the Patriots almost two weeks ago. Bailey remains a free agent.

Mike Reiss of ESPN reports that the Patriots still are talking with Bailey, who is considering a return to the Chiefs. The Panthers also are in the running for Bailey, Mark Daniels of the Providence Journal adds.

The Patriots want him in the interior alongside Lawrence Guy and Mike Pennel.

The Chiefs made Bailey a third-round pick in 2011, and he has spent his entire career with Kansas City. He’s been a starter for most of the past five seasons, including 15 starts last season across the regular season and playoffs.

Bailey had 38 tackles, six sacks and two forced fumbles in the regular season and made five tackles in the AFC Championship Game.