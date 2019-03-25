Raiders will revisit Marshawn Lynch’s future after draft

Getty Images

The Raiders have Jalen Richard, DeAndre Washington, Chris Warren and James Butler at running back, which leaves them with uncertainty at the position.

“There’s obviously a big question with us at running back,” Raiders General Manager Mike Mayock said, via Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

The Raiders will wait to see what happens in the draft before revisiting Marshawn Lynch‘s future, Mayock said. Lynch and Doug Martin, who combined for 262 carries for 1,099 yards and seven touchdowns last season, both are free agents.

Lynch, who turns 33 next month, played only six games last season because of a core muscle injury. An Oakland native, he seems more likely to return now that the Raiders will play a final season in his hometown.