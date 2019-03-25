Raiders working out Kyler Murray and Dwayne Haskins next week

AP

The Raiders have expressed all the confidence in the world in quarterback Derek Carr.

But they’re still doing their homework on potential replacements.

According to Albert Breer of SI.com, the Raiders are having private workouts with Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray and Ohio State’s Dwayne Haskins back-to-back next week.

That will involve some travel, as such workouts have to happen near the player’s campus or hometown, but it will also give the Raiders braintrust an apples-to-apples comparison of the two, if they’re thinking about using the fourth pick in the draft (or moving around) for a rookie quarterback.

It’s also interesting as it pertains to the future of Carr, who has four years and $78 million in non-guaranteed money left on his deal.

“Derek is 27, he’ll be 28 in March, and we think he’s a franchise quarterback,” General Manager Mike Mayock said. “The other piece of that is a G.M. and a coach have to look to upgrade the roster at every single position. So do I think there are a whole lot of quarterbacks out there better than Derek? No. But is it my job to always check, and look? Yeah.”

The Raiders also have extra draft capital, and could ostensibly make a move up if the Cardinals didn’t want to use their top pick on a quarterback for the second straight year.