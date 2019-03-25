Report: Jared Cook is committed to Saints, won’t reconsider

Getty Images

Free agent tight end Jared Cook chose the Saints over the Patriots in part because he wanted to be the top tight end on any offense he played in, and at the time he picked the Saints, Rob Gronkowski had not yet retired.

But Gronk announced his retirement on Sunday and Cook hasn’t officially signed his contract with the Saints. So is it too late for him to change his mind?

According to Peter King, he won’t. A source told King for Football Morning in America that Cook will not reconsider his decision and is committed to going to New Orleans.

The Patriots currently have Stephen Anderson (36 career catches), Matt LaCosse (27 career catches), Jacob Hollister (eight career catches) and Ryan Izzo (zero career catches) at tight end. Replacing Gronk won’t be easy, and with Cook committed to the Saints, there aren’t a lot of great free agent options available.