Report: Nick Perry to visit Seahawks

Getty Images

The Packers remade their outside linebacker group this offseason by releasing Nick Perry and letting Clay Matthews go as a free agent while they signed Za'Darius Smith and Preston Smith.

Matthews landed a new job with the Rams and Perry is reportedly getting a look from one of their divisional rivals.

Jason LaCanfora of CBS Sports reports that Perry is set to visit with the Seahawks this week. It’s the first known visit that Perry has taken since the Packer cut him loose a couple of weeks ago. Seattle will likely be considering Perry as an addition to their defensive end group as they run a 4-3 base defense.

Perry spent seven years with Green Bay after being taken in the first round of the 2012 draft. He turned in 18 sacks over the 2016 and 2017 seasons, but missed seven games last year with a knee injury.