Report: Ziggy Ansah won’t sign any time soon

Former Lions defensive end Ziggy Ansah is one of the NFL’s top available free agents, and he’s going to remain available for a while.

Ansah’s agent told Ian Rapoport of NFL Network that teams have been asking for more information about Ansah’s surgically repaired shoulder, so they plan to wait until after Ansah has a check-up in April before signing.

In April it will be four months since Ansah had his shoulder surgery, and the hope is that a clean bill of health will go a long way toward getting some team to offer Ansah the kind of contract he’s looking for.

When healthy Ansah is a freakish athlete who can be an excellent pass rusher, but last year he played just seven games, and with his 30th birthday coming up in May, some wonder whether Ansah’s best days are behind him. If Ansah can show that he’s healthy, he may be able to convince some team that he has some good years left in him.