Reports: Coaches frustrated with lack of replay action at league meetings

Saints coach Sean Payton aired his displeasure with the possibility that the league will not make changes to the replay system to allow for coaches to challenge missed penalties during games.

He apparently isn’t the only coach that feels this way. According to multiple reports, a Monday meeting between the league’s coaches and the Competition Committee ran longer than expected because of coaches venting frustration with the feeling that things aren’t going to change.

“It was, ‘Why can’t we get this done?’ “ one coach said, via Mark Maske of the Washington Post.

Any rules change would take a vote of 24 of the 32 teams, but it is ownership casting the votes rather than coaches. In this Monday’s Football Morning in America, Peter King reported the likeliest change to be approved is a one-year trial that would allow for challenges on pass interference penalties. That would not cover calls that aren’t made on the field and that doesn’t seem to make the people throwing the challenge flags all that happy.