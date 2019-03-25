Rob Gronkowski just wants “to do nothing for a while”

Getty Images

Rob Gronkowski closed his retirement announcement by saying “a huge cheers to the uncertain of what’s next” after his time with the Patriots and speculation about what that might be started shortly after his Instagram post went up.

Gronkowski’s agent Drew Rosenhaus shed some light on Gronkowski’s immediate plans. Rosenhaus recounted his conversation with the heralded tight end on Sunday ahead of the announcement to Peter King for Football Morning in America.

“It’s time,” Gronkowski said, via Rosenhaus. “I just won another championship. I’m going out on top. I just want to do nothing for a while. I just want to be me. I just want to have fun.”

Having fun and football were two things that Gronkowski has done very well, so it seems likely he’ll be able to accomplish that short-term goal. Rosenhaus added that it wouldn’t shock him if Gronkowski decided to play again at some point in the future, although time will tell if that’s more than wishful thinking about a player who accomplished just about everything one could hope to accomplish on the field.