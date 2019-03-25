Ryan Pace wins Executive of the Year award

Getty Images

The NFL’s official awards, as determined by the Associated Press, don’t include one specific prize. For decades, Sporting News has handed out the unofficially official (or officially unofficial) Executive of the Year award, and it’s the one that has become most recognized as the honor for the G.M. or other non-coach who did the most to shape a team’s fortunes.

The Sporting News 2018 Executive of the Year is Bears G.M. Ryan Pace. And for very good reason.

Pace, after the firing of coach John Fox, hired Matt Nagy, a first-time head coach who came from the Chiefs’ system. After the dust settled on the new-look coaching staff, Pace signed receiver Allen Robinson II, receiver Taylor Gabriel, and tight end Trey Burton early in free agency, and Pace next found a way to retain cornerbacks Prince Amukamara and Kyle Fuller, matching as to Fuller an offer sheet he had signed with the Packers.

Pace next drafted multiple players who would thrive immediately in the league: first-round linebacker Roquan Smith, second-round offensive lineman James Daniels, second-round receiver Anthony Miller, and fifth-round defensive lineman Bilal Nichols. Smith, despite a lengthy holdout, registered the most tackles by a Bears rookie in team history, with 122.

Then came the trade that vaulted the Bears into immediate contention. The trade that brought one of the best defensive players to the NFC North, when Chicago managed to get defensive end Khalil Mack from the Raiders.

The Bears won 12 regular-season games, and sent eight players to the Pro Bowl. The award for Pace matches the Coach of the Year honors previously won by Nagy, giving the Bears a formidable duo that could keep them in contention for years to come.