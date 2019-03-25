Steelers will make Morgan Burnett move “when it’s comfortable for us”

Getty Images

There was word last week that the Steelers were set to release safety Morgan Burnett, but it was quickly followed by another report that the team planned to see if they could trade him before simply dropping him from the roster.

Steelers General Manager Kevin Colbert confirmed that the team is pursuing that option in the wake of signing Mark Barron to go with 2018 first-round pick Terrell Edmunds as players capable of filling the spots that Burnett would have played in Pittsburgh. Colbert indicated the team doesn’t feel any time pressure to make a move, however.

“We’ll make a move when it’s comfortable for us,” Colbert said, via the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “After we signed Mark Barron, we have some more flexibility in those two positions. There’s two players who have been added into the mix that now makes it more comfortable for us to say we’ll try to move Morgan in a trade and, if not, we’ll probably part ways.”

Burnett asked for his release in January, so he’d likely prefer to see the team come to the latter conclusion sooner rather than later.