The 2019 season will open with Packers at Bears

Getty Images

The NFL is going to break one tradition to honor an even longer one.

The league announced that this year’s season opener will feature the Packers at the Bears on Thursday, Sept. 5.

The decision to go with two of the legacy franchises in the league coincides with the league’s celebration of its 100th season.

That keeps the defending Super Bowl champions from kicking off the new year, but the league’s probably OK with that as well.

With so much attention this week (and beyond) on Patriots owner Robert Kraft’s legal situation, putting him in that kind of spotlight probably isn’t anything the league (or Kraft) wants. They’ll still open on Sunday Night Football at home.