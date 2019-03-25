Watching Cameron Wake against Rob Gronkowski sold Mike Vrabel

Getty Images

Rob Gronkowski made life miserable for plenty of defensive players before announcing his retirement as a Patriots tight end on Sunday, but one player can thank Gronkowski for helping him get a job this offseason.

Cameron Wake met up with Gronkowski many times during his days as a Dolphins defensive end and watching tape of those matchups helped sell Titans coach Mike Vrabel on the idea of signing Wake as a free agent this offseason.

“We watched him against Gronkowski and he was sticking his face right in there and he was making contact and trying to set an edge. It wasn’t like he was skirting the issue,” Vrabel said, via the Titans website. “That’s really what sold me on him, other than the fact [Titans defensive line coach] Terrell Williams said he was a better person than he is player.”

Wake’s had plenty of success as a pass rusher over the course of his career, but Vrabel and General Manager Jon Robinson both talked about his ability to do more than that while discussing his addition to the roster. He won’t be doing those things against Gronkowski anymore, but there will be plenty of other chances for Wake to show his willingness to set the edge in Tennessee.