Adam Gase: We’ll keep an eye on Le’Veon Bell’s workload

AP

Jets head coach Adam Gase’s eyes drew a lot of attention in his introductory press conference in January, but he’s going to have another use for them come September.

The Jets signed running back Le'Veon Bell as a free agent this month and he joined the team after sitting out the entire 2018 season because he didn’t sign the Steelers slapped on him last year. Bell said that he feels fresh after the long layoff, but he was used heavily by the Steelers in past seasons and there will surely be some rust to knock off once the regular season rolls around.

Gase said the Jets will be mindful of both things when it comes to Bell’s workload.

“You can wear a guy out with too many rushes, too many touches, too many snaps and too many practice snaps,” Gase said, via ESPN.com. “We’ll keep an eye on that. This is not going to be where we burn him out in the first six months. We’re aware of that.”

Elijah McGuire and Trenton Cannon return as backups in the Jets backfield with Bilal Powell still an unsigned free agent.