Andy Reid on Tyreek Hill: We’re trying to figure out what happened

Getty Images

Andy Reid talked for the first time since reports surfaced 11 days ago that authorities were investigating receiver Tyreek Hill for two instances of child abuse. The Chiefs coach said he has not talked to Hill since on the advice of the Chiefs’ counsel.

The Chiefs moved quickly in November to cut Kareem Hunt after a video discredited the running back’s claim to the team that he had no involvement in an altercation with a woman at a Cleveland hotel earlier in the year. The team is patiently waiting for more information on Hill’s situation.

“If we’re going to make a move like [cutting Hunt], it’s pretty well thought out, and so we try to gather the information and then go from there,” Reid said.

More than once, Reid said he knew nothing new on Hill’s situation and that the team was “just letting it take its course.”

“Did I expect it to happen? I don’t know what happened exactly,” Reid said. “I mean, I don’t know. That’s what we’re trying to figure out.”

The Chiefs have had internal discussions about various courses of action they will take based on the outcome of the investigation.

“You always want to make sure everybody’s OK, and then let it run its course and make sure you let that part happen,” Reid said. “. . .As a coach, or a human, you’re going to have things that happen. You deal with it.”