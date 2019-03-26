Antonio Brown has a message for someone in particular

Posted by Darin Gantt on March 26, 2019, 3:19 PM EDT
Getty Images

Antonio Brown is great at catching passes. His subtweet game is pretty strong as well.

Earlier today, Brown put up a message on Twitter which wasn’t very hard to decipher.

While he didn’t mention anybody by name, it’s fairly obvious (though technically plausibly deniable) that this is in reference to former Steelers teammate JuJu Smith-Schuster‘s earlier praise of Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.

“I was so blessed to enter the league and play with a Hall of Fame QB as a 20-year old,” Smith-Schuster wrote. “Ben has taught me so much, he’s a true Leader and I can’t wait to rock with my guy this season.”

Of course, Smith-Schuster is a year away from being able to get his next contract, and the Steelers are carrying that big dead-money hit ($21 million) for trading Brown anyway. But it doesn’t hurt to keep everyone happy in anticipation.

You just have to be prepared to be called out for it by former teammates.

Permalink 29 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

29 responses to “Antonio Brown has a message for someone in particular

  7. Of course he’s talking about JJSS.

    Just wish AB would focus on his current team, not his ex.

  8. “Do not listen to any NFL player who haven’t got paid yet! They will do and say anything to make sure they going to get paid even if it’s compromising integrity or anything ! sad but true”

    Or for that matter, don’t listen to the guys who have been paid. Like the one who had signed an extension just year earlier. Because they too have no integrity and will say anything to justify their own narrative, and satisfy their oversized egos.

  12. Mr. Big Chest STILL can’t shut up and move on. He’s just mad that Juju is gonna be getting what he thought would be his money before too long

  15. I can’t wait until Mr. Big Chest shows up late for practice with Gruden now his coach.

    This is an accident waiting to happen.

  17. Hard to believe they passed him over for that meaningless team MVP award. He seems like he’d just get along great with everybody.

  18. patrickvwashington says:

    March 26, 2019 at 3:31 pm

    Now lets all remember the comments because if Ju Ju has a blow up season and decides he wants to be the highest paid WR, we all know what the steelers will do. Deja Vu.
    ————————————-
    Make him the highest paid wide receiver in the history of the NFL? That’s the only way it would be Deja Vu because that’s exactly what they did for AB.

  19. Antonio. Please go watch the video of JuJu getting drafted. After watching it. If this tweet was subliminally aimed at him. You should realize that JuJu is a humble person, and that video shows it. 2017 draft class looks pretty solid right now. 3 young leaders drafted right after each other. Watt at 1. JuJu at 2. Connor at 3. Thank you Colbert 🙂 and thank you Antonio, I personally did enjoy watching those last 6 years of dominance at the Wide Receiver position. But as Tomlin has stated the team has moved on. You should too, besides you got what you wanted right, more money 🙂

  20. AB will be begging for Ben to be throwing him balls, come week 5, if it even takes that long. You got what you wanted chump, now shut your trap & worry about how finishing below .500 is gonna feel for the next 3 seasons.

  23. It’s clear athletes like AB have no clue how the real world works. Kissing up to those above you, if done right, is how the business world works.

  24. I am very glad the Steeles managed to get nine good years from AB and even happier that this cancer is somebody else’s problem. JUJu will get paid well and more.

  25. We can already see what the future has in store for AB….and it’s not pretty. Ju Ju will have success, AB will have…..well, not the same level of success. It’s over Johnny…IT’S OVER.

  26. What difference does it make if they have gotten “paid”, or not? Brown “got paid” multiple times, and still acted the fool. So glad to see him admit his entire off-season clown show was BS, and was staged for the $$. Now that he has shown his true colors, he can drop the BR hurt my feelings act.

    Why does the media take what he, and Bell are saying as Gospel? Brown is the ultimate diva that wanted more guaranteed money, and by his own admission was willing to do or say anything to get it. Bell bet on himself, lost, and now has to make up some story to justify not taking the Steelers offer, an offer that his agent felt he should take. Bell even goes so far as to say the Steelers wouldn’t let him play video games, and make his music. Good riddance to both.

  27. AB’s right. JuJu’s pandering for a pay day and if they chew him up and spit him out for being who he is,which is not a No.1 receiver, he’s going to understand how shady the business is. If you’re a star, control your own destiny. If you’re a worker, adhere to the standards you must in order to keep your job. Two different ways to live.

  28. Man, AB gets so dang triggered at JuJu. Is he really that scared that JuJu might actually be better than him so he keeps up these attacks. Man, AB needs to grow the hell up. Move on, and focus on something else.

    This clearly looks like this man has NO friends in his life. Well, no decent friends. My friends would call me out on this, and they would have bust me up if I dyed my mustache blonde. AB, take your money, and make some new friends bud. Stop worrying about Ben and JuJu.

  29. He is sorta right though… Also JuJu seems like a nice guy who doesn’t want to create drama. So with those two factors, you have to be a little skeptical of his praise of Ben Roethlisberger. But I don’t see JuJu as a guy who has locker room drama.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!