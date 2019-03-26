Antonio Brown has a message for someone in particular

Getty Images

Antonio Brown is great at catching passes. His subtweet game is pretty strong as well.

Earlier today, Brown put up a message on Twitter which wasn’t very hard to decipher.

Do not listen to any NFL player who haven’t got paid yet! They will do and say anything to make sure they going to get paid even if it’s compromising integrity or anything ! sad but true — Antonio Brown (@AB84) March 26, 2019

While he didn’t mention anybody by name, it’s fairly obvious (though technically plausibly deniable) that this is in reference to former Steelers teammate JuJu Smith-Schuster‘s earlier praise of Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.

“I was so blessed to enter the league and play with a Hall of Fame QB as a 20-year old,” Smith-Schuster wrote. “Ben has taught me so much, he’s a true Leader and I can’t wait to rock with my guy this season.”

Of course, Smith-Schuster is a year away from being able to get his next contract, and the Steelers are carrying that big dead-money hit ($21 million) for trading Brown anyway. But it doesn’t hurt to keep everyone happy in anticipation.

You just have to be prepared to be called out for it by former teammates.