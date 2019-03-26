Bill Belichick says next to nothing in 43 minutes

Getty Images

Bill Belichick showed up at the coaches’ breakfast fashionably late Tuesday morning. (He was not the last coach to arrive.)

Belichick stood while the other coaches sat, and he said nothing.

Well, the Patriots coach said something, but it really amounted to nothing.

According to Jeff Howe of TheAthletic.com, Belichick fielded 116 questions in 43 minutes. He answered with 1,790 words, an average of 15.4 per question. He used “we’ll see” 21 times and “I don’t know” 13 times.

Reporters tried hard to get Belichick talking. He was most forthcoming when asked about his summer reading list, though perhaps with a bit of trolling.

“There’s plenty of them,” Belichick said. “I’d have to take my personal favorite as Football Scouting Methods, though I think I’m a little partial on that. There’s a lot of great books out there. Some authored by people at this table, as well. There’s some authors in our presence.”

Belichick did not show up just to avoid a fine: He skipped the event in 2011 and 2017, per Howe.